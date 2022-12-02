CCTV appeal launched following criminal damage in Bristol

We are appeal for the public’s help to identify these three people.

Officers believe the three people in the images above may have information which could aid our investigation into criminal damage at the Bear Pit, near St James Barton Roundabout, in Bristol.

The people in the CCTV are described as:

A white man, aged 18-22, with short, black hair. He is shown wearing a black hooded jumper and blue jeans with black and white trainers.

A white man, aged 18-25, with short, brown/ginger hair, with a short beard and moustache. He is shown wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans with black and white trainers.

A white woman, aged 18-25, with long, brown hair. She is seen wearing a grey tracksuit carrying a small side bag.

Officers are investigating after multiple young people were seen graffitiing a wall at the Bear Pit on Friday 4 November between 7-9pm.

If you recognise the people in the CCTV, please contact us.