CCTV released after assault of taxi driver in Bath

Officers have released CCTV following an incident in Bath.

The incident happened between 1-2am on Sunday 30 October, where three women got a taxi from Melksham to Snow Hill.

After their payment card was declined, the offenders attempted to walk off without paying.

When challenged by the driver, they proceeded to punch, kick and chase him. The driver sustained a broken ankle and damage to his car.

He received hospital treatment and is now recovering at home.

Officers believe the three women in the CCTV above have information which could aid their investigation into the incident.

They are described as:

A black woman, of slim build, with black hair. She is shown wearing a black puffed coat and black jeans.

A white woman, of medium build, with black hair. She is also seen wearing a black puffed coat with black leggings.

A white woman, of slim build, with black hair. She wore a black puffed coat with a fur hood and a dark skirt.

If you can identify these three women, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222260900 to the call handler.