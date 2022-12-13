CCTV released following incident in Frome church

We’d like the public’s help to identify the man in this image in connection with an assault at a church in Frome.

A man went into Christ Church, in Christchurch Street West, at about 4.30pm on Sunday 4 November, and while inside shoulder-barged another man, before making further threats and leaving the scene.

The victim, a man in his forties, did not suffer any injuries as a result. We’re currently treating this as an isolated incident.

The man in the image is described as white, about 6ft, of stocky build, and wearing a green jacket and a yellow beanie hat. He’s possibly aged in his mid-thirties to early forties.

If you know this man, or have any other information which would help us identify him, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222267108.