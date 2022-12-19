Child seen alone in Portishead identified

We’re pleased to confirm we’ve identified the child who was seen walking in Portishead in her pyjamas this morning (Monday 19 December).

Officers have visited the girl’s home and spoken with her father and no longer have concerns for her welfare.

Detective Inspector Andrew Greaves said: “I’d like to thank the member of the public who contacted us after seeing the girl this morning.

“At the time, we were concerned for her safety but having now established who she is and the reason why she was out in her pyjamas, we are satisfied there is nothing to worry about.”