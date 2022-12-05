Dashcam and witness appeal following collision between car and pedestrian – Frome

We are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

On Thursday 17 November, a dark blue Rover and pedestrian collided on Broadway, in Frome at around 7.30pm.

The pedestrian, in their 30s, sustained hand and head injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged to recover at home.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, and any relevant footage, to aid in their investigation.