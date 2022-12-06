Delivery driver suffers injuries during robbery in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses or any footage that may show a robbery in the Clifton Down area of Bristol.

A delivery driver was sat on a moped in Ladies Mile when an unknown man struck him from behind and sent him to the floor. The offender forcibly took the vehicle keys from the victim and rode away on the moped.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Thursday 27 October and left the victim requiring hospital treatment for wrist and a potentially life-changing facial injury.

The suspect is described as being a black male, with short dark curly hair and of a large muscular build.

The moped has since been recovered by the victim.

Anyone who can help our enquiries is asked to please call us.