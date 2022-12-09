Do you know the rules on riding e-scooters?

Police and Bristol City Council marshals carried out patrols aimed at improving safety around the use of electric scooters in the city centre this week.

On Wednesday 7 December officers from the neighbourhood team joined forces with council marshals to speak with dozens of e-scooter users.

The activity was in response to community concerns about anti-social e-scooter use and safety.

E-scooters are classed as “personal light electric motor vehicles” and are covered by the same laws and regulations that apply to all motor vehicles. They shouldn’t be ridden on the pavement or by children and riding them while under the influence of drink or drugs is an offence.

In Bristol, Voi rental scooters can be hired by riders with a driving licence. Riders must still comply with traffic legislation or face fines and points on their licence. Voi can ban riders found using them anti-socially.

The government website Gov.uk says it’s unlikely that privately-owned e-scooter riders will be able to comply with all the requirements for them to be used lawfully on the roads and other public places. The current guidance is that personal e-scooters can only be used legally on private land, with the permission of the landowner.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Richard Jones said the education activity was run because a surprising number of people don’t know the rules.

He added: “Don’t run the risk of a fine and penalty points or having your personal e-scooter seized by officers – please check the rules before using any sort of e-scooter.”