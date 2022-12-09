Family remembers ‘kind’ and ‘loving’ mother after sad death in collision

The family of a school teacher pay tribute to a ‘fiercely loyal’ and ‘sweet’ woman who sadly died in a collision on Monday 5 December.

Jacqueline Anne Potter, known to her family as Anne, sadly died in a three-vehicle collision on the A303 Podimore at around 7.50am on Monday.

Anne, 54 from Martock, has been remembered by her family. They said:

“We are left heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Jacqueline Anne Potter. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter and was loved and cherished by us all. “A kind, sweet and fiercely loyal person, we can’t put into words how much we will miss her. “Anne, as she was known by her close family members, had an amazing talent for languages and was a well-respected modern languages teacher at Bishop Fox’s School in Taunton for more than 10 years. “She always gave the best advice and had a brilliant sense of humour. “The loss to our family and friends is immeasurable and she will always be with us in our hearts.”

Anne’s family continue to be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.

We are seeking witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222291026.