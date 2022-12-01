‘Gone but not forgotten’ – family pay tribute to ‘beloved’ husband and father

A 64-year-old man has been remembered as one of South Africa’s ‘finest musicians’ after he died in a collision last week.

David Leadbetter sadly died in a three-car road traffic collision in Bath on Thursday 24 November.

Police were called to Claverton Down Road at 7.24pm following the collision. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

David, who was born in the UK but spent much of his life in South Africa, was remembered by his wife Michelle. She shared the following tribute to her late-husband:

“We are truly stunned and saddened by the untimely death of UK-born David James Leadbetter as a result of the devastating collision on Thursday. “He was our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and one of South Africa’s finest musicians. “We have lost a humorous, spiritual, compassionate, vibrant, talented and knowledgeable individual. “He was passionate about music and loved family, friends, nature, animals and life. “Our world will be significantly diminished by his loss. “His music lives on and can still be appreciated through his Deep South, Heartland album, a lasting tribute to his talent. “We appreciate all messages of condolence, support and good wishes from family and friends around the world and our local community around Bath. He may be gone, but never forgotten.”

The family are being supported by a specially trained officer during this difficult time.

Officers investigating the incident have worked in partnership with the coroner and the hospital doctors to realise David’s wishes to become an organ donor. A number of people will benefit from David’s kindness and generosity.

Officers are still appealing for relevant footage and witnesses following the collision. If you have any information, please call 101 and quote reference 5222282599.