High-value burglary at Somerset racecourse

We are appealing for the public’s help after a high-value burglary at Wincanton Racecourse.

Officers are investigation after two John Deere lawn mowers, one John Deere Gator and a large quantity of Stihl power tools, hedge trimmers, strimmers and blowers were taken on Tuesday 22 November between midnight and 12.30am.

We are now asking for the public’s help to locate the stolen items. They are also appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area or live nearby and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

If you have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference number 5222280307.