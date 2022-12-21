Life sentences for men who murdered Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik

Two men convicted of murdering Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik at a house in Easton were jailed for life at Bristol Crown Court earlier today (Wednesday 21 December).

Officers found the bodies of Denzil, 56, and Fahad, 27, at a house in Wood Street, on 12 September 2021. They’d suffered multiple stab injuries, with further injuries inflicted after their death.

At today’s hearing, judge Mrs Justice Cutts said she was satisfied Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and 46-year-old Jacob Bebe Chers had planned their attack on Denzil and had killed Fahad to prevent him being a witness against them.

She said both victims must have been “terrified” and rejected their claims they acted in self-defence, describing the murders as “cruel and savage”.

She added the fact they brought the knives they used to the scene and had attempted to cover up the murders afterwards were aggravating factors.

Boboc, of Hillfields, was sentenced to a minimum tariff of 37 years and six months, and Chers, of Speedwell, to a minimum tariff of 40 years.

In a statement, Denzil’s family said: “We would like to say thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service and Avon and Somerset Police for all their hard work and dedication to bringing justice for Denzil and our family.

“Denzil was a lovely, quiet, kind man and we miss him every day.

“This sentence certainly will never bring him back but the hope is that some justice is served and it will keep the defendants from committing such a heinous crime again.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Mark Almond said: “This has been a harrowing investigation from the outset and our hearts go out to the families of Denzil and Fahad, who’ve been through an ordeal no-one should ever have to endure.

“We’d like to thank them for the support they’ve shown throughout the investigation and subsequent trial. I hope today’s substantial sentences will provide some comfort as they continue to come to terms with the senseless loss of their loved ones.

“While we may never know why these defendants chose to murder two innocent people, it remains clear they are dangerous and violent men, and our communities are a safer place with them behind bars.”