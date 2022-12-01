National award for outstanding leadership for Head of Command and Control

We are delighted to announce that Becky Tipper, our Head of Command and Control, has been announced as a winner in this year’s national Inspire Justice Awards.

As a people-focussed leader, Becky shows total commitment to deliver for her teams and the public, putting the victim and community at the heart of all their decision-making. Her outstanding leadership has transformed the performance of our control room to one of the best in the country with low abandonment rates, fast answer times and 99.1 per cent satisfaction rate at initial contact.

But perhaps even more important than this, Becky’s colleagues say she is a kind leader, who always makes time for people and makes sure they feel valued and appreciated. We are incredibly proud of the work Becky does leading her teams.

Becky won the Policing and Law Enforcement (non-uniform) Staff Member of the Year Award for her work leading our 999 and 101 communications centre.

Becky commented when receiving the award: “It’s a really lovely feeling to be nominated and the most wonderful part about it is to think that somebody has taken the time to nominate you! It is a team effort in Command and Control; I am incredibly lucky to work with a 500 strong team and they are all amazing. They work so hard to deliver for the public and it is a privilege to lead and look after them and try and make the working environment better for all. So for me this award is a team award.”

Pictured: Becky receiving her award with Debi Potter of Unison and Alfie Moore, Comedian and BBC Radio 4 Presenter