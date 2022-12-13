New image released as part of inquiry into Bristol robbery

We’re releasing an image of man we’d like to identify as part of an investigation into a robbery in Bristol.

Three men attacked a man in his 30s and stole his gold chain and ring on Unity Street in the city centre.

The victim sustained a broken nose in the incident along with fractures to an eye socket, a cheekbone and a finger. He also required stitches to a deep cut above one of his eyes.

The incident happened at about 2.50am on Saturday 16 July.

Investigating officer DC Hira Hanif said: “In August we released a CCTV image of three men we wanted to speak to in connection with this incident.

“The following month, two men, one aged 25 and the other aged 32, were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have since been released under investigation while other enquiries are carried out.

“We’re now releasing a new image of a man in the CCTV still who we’ve not been able to identify.

“We think this man, who’s seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black stripe on the sleeves, might have information which could help our investigation and we’re keen for him, or anyone who is able to tell us who he is, to contact us.”