Officers appeal for witnesses after collision in which car fails to stop
We are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop following a collision yesterday.
Officers were called to Love Lane, in Burnham-on-Sea, at around 9pm yesterday (Wednesday 14 December) following a collision between a pedestrian and a car.
The vehicle, described as a red Ford Fiesta, failed to stop at the scene and continued in the direction of Tesco, down Love Lane.
The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with a potential fractured foot.
If you have any information which could aid our investigation, or any dashcam footage, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222299124, or complete our online appeals form.