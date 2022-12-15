Officers appeal for witnesses after collision in which car fails to stop

We are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop following a collision yesterday.

Officers were called to Love Lane, in Burnham-on-Sea, at around 9pm yesterday (Wednesday 14 December) following a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

The vehicle, described as a red Ford Fiesta, failed to stop at the scene and continued in the direction of Tesco, down Love Lane.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with a potential fractured foot.

If you have any information which could aid our investigation, or any dashcam footage, please contact us.