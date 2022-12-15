Operation Bluestone, our specialist approach to rape and sexual offence investigations, to help shape new national operating model

The success and learning from a transformative approach to rape and sexual assault investigations introduced by Avon and Somerset Police in June 2021 is to help inform the national operating model for investigating and prosecuting these complex crimes, a government report has revealed today.

Avon and Somerset was the pilot force for Project Bluestone, a collaboration with academics which involved ‘deep dive’ research into data and cases in order to provide recommendations on how to increase charge rates and improve support and engagement with victims of rape and sexual assault.

Following the publication of the Government’s Rape Review in 2021 which highlighted low charge rates and a lack of victim confidence in policing and the criminal justice process Operation Bluestone Soteria was launched, which involved the roll out of the Project Bluestone approach to a further 18 police forces.

Today’s report from the Government revealed that Operation Soteria Bluestone, alongside other measures implemented as part of the Rape Review, has led to a marked improvement in the police and criminal justice response to rape. As a result it’s been announced that Soteria Bluestone will be used as the basis for a new national operating model which will be rolled out across all police forces in June 2023.

In Avon and Somerset Police, the launch of Operation Bluestone has included:

The introduction of a specialist rape investigation team, with an additional 100 officers and 12 police staff investigators dedicated to investigating rape and sexual offences

A greater focus on perpetrator behaviour, and disrupting known offenders, and a shift away from the ‘credibility’ of the victim’s account

Improved collaboration with victim support services including Safe Link and SARSAS to ensure that victims are supported at each stage of the process

Close working with the CPS to ensure prompt and efficient investigation

Improvements to the way we handle digital evidence from devices such as phones and laptops

Specialist training and support for officers

This approach is already showing some indications of success, with charge rates for rape and sexual offences doubling from 3.1 per cent to 6.2 per cent over the past 12 month, and an even stronger upward trajectory recorded over the last 6 months, with rates increasing to over 10 per cent.

While there are still significant improvements to be made, this perpetrator focus, increased resources and closer partnership working means that not only are outcomes slowly improving but most importantly victims are receiving the care and support that they deserve.

Local ISVA services are reporting an increase in confidence in the police handling of cases, with victims feeling more supported. In November this year one victim, Liz Roberts, of West Somerset, waived her anonymity to share her experiences to encourage other victims to come forward.

Liz was abused by her brother, Andrew Herbert, in the early 1970s but only reported what he did to her as an eight-year-old girl to police in 2020.

Her case was subsequently investigated by a specialist officer who later charged him with two counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault. He was also charged with six counts of indecent assault against a second woman who was of a similar age to Liz at the time of the assaults.

Herbert pleaded guilty to all 10 counts of indecent assault and stood trial in October for the two counts of rape.

Liz said “From the moment I reported Andrew, I have been fully supported through the investigation and right through to the court process. This support hasn’t just been from the police but also from Safe Link, who allocated an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) to me and charities such as SARSAS (Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Assault Support) which provided free essential counselling support. They have held my hand every step of the way both physically and metaphorically and have done everything they can to ease the process for me.

Detective Superintendent, and lead for Operation Bluestone, Lisa Simpson commented: “We know that we still have a long way to go to get increasing conviction rates but it’s encouraging to see that the work we are doing locally with Operation Bluestone, and nationally with Soteria is already having a positive impact for victims. The aim of this work has always been to ensure that victims are supported and to enable us to put the suspect’s behaviour and offending, not victims’ credibility, at the centre of our investigations.” “We want our communities to have confidence that perpetrators will be brought to justice. We’re really proud of our strong partnership working with agencies such as the CPS and SafeLink. Working collectively as a supported prosecution team, where professionals can all hear the voice of the victim clearly is paramount if we are to truly get better outcomes.”

Vicky Gleave, lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences in the South-West, said: “Better partnership working with police in the South-West has improved the way that we handle rape cases.

“Earlier and more open conversations mean officers and prosecutors are building the strongest possible cases to get the right outcome for victims.

“There is more work to do but collectively we’re determined to drive up the number of people being brought to justice for these horrific offences.”