Pensioner, 78, jailed for 20 years after sexually assaulting child

A 78-year-old man has been jailed for 20 years for non-recent sexual offences against a young girl.

Brian David, of Wells Road, Totterdown, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 20 December after a jury found him guilty of 13 non-recent crimes – eight indecent assaults along with three counts of rape and two of buggery.

All the offences were against a young girl when she was aged nine to 16.

The court heard how, in the 1970s-80s, David subjected his victim to a number of ‘horrific’ rapes and sexual assaults.

Along with his sentence, David was handed an indefinite restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim.

The victim, who has not been named for legal reasons, said in a statement: “He is still screwing up my life because of the flashbacks I have. I smell his cigarette smoke every day and certain words set me off on a regular basis.

“Brian knows he is guilty and I want him to remember every day what he did to me. He ruined my life.”

Officer in the case, Detective Sergeant Oliver Pond, said: “I don’t underestimate the strength it must have taken to come forward after suffering such a crime.

“This has been a lengthy and protracted investigation and the survivor of these horrific offences has displayed exceptional bravery and resilience.

“I hope this sentence goes some way to reassure the public and all survivors of sexual abuse that we take these offences incredibly seriously.”

Details of organisations who can offer help and support to victims of rape and sexual abuse can be found here: Report rape and sexual assault | Avon and Somerset Police