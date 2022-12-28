Updated appeal in ongoing rape investigation – Bristol
We’re keen to hear from people who were in Park Street or Denmark Street, Bristol, between midnight and 4.30am on Sunday 30 October, the night the clocks went back.
A man has been charged with raping a woman in Denmark Street between 4.15am and 4.45am on that night and has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial next year.
Although a suspect has been charged detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time as their enquiries suggest a man was seen approaching several people in Park Street and Denmark Street before the offence took place.
If you were there and witnessed or experienced any interactions which you think may be relevant, please contact us. You may not have realised that what you saw is important.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222260982, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.