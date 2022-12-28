Updated appeal in ongoing rape investigation – Bristol

We’re keen to hear from people who were in Park Street or Denmark Street, Bristol, between midnight and 4.30am on Sunday 30 October, the night the clocks went back.

A man has been charged with raping a woman in Denmark Street between 4.15am and 4.45am on that night and has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial next year.

Although a suspect has been charged detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time as their enquiries suggest a man was seen approaching several people in Park Street and Denmark Street before the offence took place.