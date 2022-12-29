Valuable racing pigeons stolen in burglary

We’re appealing for information as part of an ongoing investigation into a burglary in wFahich 25 racing pigeons were stolen.

Three men broke into an outhouse of a property in Peasedown St John in the early hours of Tuesday 29 November, and stole the birds.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out, as well enquiries with organisations specialising in racing pigeons.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Fairless, said: “We’re treating this as an isolated, but targeted incident. The victims have been affected both emotionally and financially by this crime.

“We’re appealing for anyone with information which could help us return the birds to the owners and identify those responsible for the burglary.

“If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222285919.

“Alternatively you can provide information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or through their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org – they never ask for your name or trace your call.”