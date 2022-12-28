Vehicles taken off the road due to defects following multi-agency operation

Nearly 40 per cent of vehicles stopped during a multi-agency road safety operation held in Bristol were taken off the road due to having multiple defects.

Operation Trader – a partnership between Avon and Somerset Police, local authority licencing teams, Trading Standards, the DVSA, Environment Agency, HMRC and DWP – involves days of action where commercial and light goods vehicles are stopped to ensure they are safe and fit for purpose. There are 10 events planned for next year across the Avon and Somerset Police area.

The latest one was held on Wednesday 14 December at Avonmeads in which 31 vehicles were stopped – of these 12 were taken off the road after being assessed and found to have multiple defects.

Issues and offences identified during the operation included:

26 offences

11 Traffic Offence Reports issued

Two drivers reported for summons

Two vehicles in a dangerous condition

Four insecure loads and two overweight vehicles

Seven defective tyres

Four lighting offences

One driving licence offence

One insurance offence

One MOT offence

Sgt Steve Whatley said: “This was another hugely successful day of partnership action, but it was disappointing to find so many vehicles which needed to be taken off the road immediately due to the condition they were in.

“Road safety is something every motorist needs to be conscious of before they get behind the wheel. It only takes one issue or one lapse of concentration to cause a tragedy.

“When vehicles are not maintained or are neglected by their owners, they become a serious risk to the public.

“The aim of this operation is to identify those vehicles which pose a risk, engage with the owners or companies, and carry out balanced and proportionate enforcement.”