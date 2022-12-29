Witness appeal after bike stolen from shop – Bath
We are appealing for witnesses after a man broke into a Bath shop and stole a bike.
On Friday 9 December after midnight, an unknown man broke into Cycle Works Bicycle Shop, in High Street, Weston Village, in Bath, and made off with a bike.
The suspect is described as a white man, of muscular build. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, a dark-coloured baseball cap, gloves and dark shoes.
He arrived and left the scene in a white panel van and stole a blue Transition Scout Carbon Mountain Bike.
If anyone saw anything, or have any information on the bike or identity of the man, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222294483, or complete our online appeals form.