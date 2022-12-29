Witness appeal after bike stolen from shop – Bath

We are appealing for witnesses after a man broke into a Bath shop and stole a bike.

On Friday 9 December after midnight, an unknown man broke into Cycle Works Bicycle Shop, in High Street, Weston Village, in Bath, and made off with a bike.

The suspect is described as a white man, of muscular build. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, a dark-coloured baseball cap, gloves and dark shoes.

He arrived and left the scene in a white panel van and stole a blue Transition Scout Carbon Mountain Bike.

If anyone saw anything, or have any information on the bike or identity of the man, please contact us.