Witness appeal after man dies following M5 incident

We are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the M5 this morning (Wednesday 28 December).

We were called to the M5 between junction 25 (Taunton) and junction 26 (Wellington) at around 8am following reports of a pedestrian falling from an overbridge, and was subsequently struck by at least two vehicles.

Sadly, the pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with the family at this time. They are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The M5 northbound was opened at around noon. The southbound carriageway is still closed.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses who may have been travelling on the M5 between junction 25 and 26 or along Honiton Road, which goes over the motorway, around the time of the incident.