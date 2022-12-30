Witness appeal after man injured in collision

We’re investigating a collision on Court Road, Oldland Common, which has left a man in hospital.

Officers were called just after 7pm on Thursday 29 December to the collision involving a grey Vauxhall Astra car and a red Honda PCX 125cc scooter.

The man riding the scooter went to hospital with injuries initially described as potentially life-threatening. His family were notified and supported by officers and thankfully following further assessment at hospital his injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening.

Court Road was closed between West Street and The Croft while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

A woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by careless driving was later released under investigating.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or either vehicle in the moments beforehand.

Investigators would also like anyone with dashcam, doorbell or any other footage which could help to come forward.