Witness appeal launched following collision in South Glos

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in South Gloucestershire.

We are investigating after a silver Skoda and blue Ford collided on Badminton Road, in Coalpit Heath, near Winterbourne, at around 5pm on Wednesday 23 November.

Officers are keen to speak to witnesses who saw the collision, or either vehicle in the time leading up to it.

They are especially keen to identify and speak to a lorry driver who we understand was in the vicinity of the incident and may have seen something which will aid our investigation.

If you have any information, or any relevant footage, please call us.