Witness appeal launched following fatal collision in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a collision in Bristol this morning.

Officers were called to Antona Drive, in Shirehampton, Bristol, at around 1am today (Sunday 11 December) following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in which the car failed to stop.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop following a road traffic collision.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian, a man in their 50s, died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the his family during this difficult time and they are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Inspector Tom Fitzpatrick said: “We are specifically appealing for a witness who is seen on CCTV crossing the road after the collision.

“We believe they have information which could aid our investigation into the incident.

“If this was you, or you were in the area at the time of the incident, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222295957.”