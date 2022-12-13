Witnesses and dashcam sought following collision on A303

Were you on the A303 near Buckland St Mary at around 3pm on Saturday (10 December)?

Did you witness a collision between a 4×4 and a lorry near The Eagle Tavern?

A woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in the 4×4, was taken to hospital following the incident. Thankfully, her injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam which could help us understand what happened.