Witnesses sought after woman assaulted by unknown man in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Bristol.

At approximately 2.20am on Saturday 26 November, she was walking up Pro-Cathedral Lane towards Park Place when an unknown man approached.

He grabbed her shoulders before forcing her to the ground, where she landed on some broken glass.

The woman managed to free herself from him before the offender ran off in the direction of The Triangle.

She sustained some soreness and a scratch but was otherwise physically unharmed.

PC Alys Lynett said: “Quite understandably this assault has had a huge impact on the victim. Although her physical injuries were minor, when I met up with her face-to-face a few days afterwards to check on her welfare, she explained how she felt concerned walking in the dark because of what happened.

“We are making sure she has access to any support services she needs.”

PC Lynett added: “CCTV enquiries have been carried out, but we’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

“Although this assault happened in the early hours of the morning, that area of Clifton tends to be busy still because of its night-time economy.

“The suspect is described as male, white, aged between 25 and 35 and approximately 5ft 8ins. He was said to be of a large build and had dark-blond stubble.

“He was wearing a grey tracksuit top and unknown bottoms. He was wearing some sort of headwear, potentially a cap.”