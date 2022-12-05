Woman sadly dies following collision in Podimore

We are appealing for witnesses after one woman sadly died in a road traffic collision this morning.

Officers were called at around 7.50am today (Monday 5 December) to the A303 Podimore following a three-vehicle collision involving two cars and a lorry.

Unfortunately, a woman died at the scene, and another man has been taken to hospital as a precaution. Our thoughts are with the woman’s family during this difficult time, and they are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The road has been closed most of the day and is expected to remain closed throughout the evening for investigation purposes.

We are seeking witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222291026.