Appeal after collision between pedestrian and bike

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 60s was injured in a collision with a bike.

On Wednesday 14 December at around 6pm, the woman had been walking towards a bus stop near The Skills College, on Locking Road, Weston-super-Mare, when the collision occurred, causing her to fall to the floor.

She attended hospital and has sustained fractures to her ribs and thorax. She has now been discharged from hospital to recover at home.

We have received reports that the cyclist had been travelling on the pavement on a bike without lights and she had left the scene.

The cyclist is described as a woman in her 60s with short, grey hair. She was riding a bicycle with a basket on the front and was wearing a grey/blue anorak.

If you have any information which could aid our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5222302954.