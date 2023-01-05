Appeal after man’s cheekbone fractured in assault

Can you help to identify the man in this picture? Officers investigating an assault in which the victim’s cheekbone was fractured are keen to trace him.

It happened as the injured man was walking with friends along Avalon Road, St George, Bristol, at about 10.45pm on Saturday 19 November 2022.

A man approached the victim and, after a brief exchange of words, punched him in the face before walking away.

The man in the picture was in the area at around the time and we’d like to speak to him. He’s described as of mixed ethnic appearance, in his early to mid-30s, about 6ft 1in tall with shaven hair. He was wearing grey bottoms and a long dark-coloured padded coat.

We’d also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage or any other information which could help the investigation.