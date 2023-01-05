Appeal after man’s cheekbone fractured in assault
Can you help to identify the man in this picture? Officers investigating an assault in which the victim’s cheekbone was fractured are keen to trace him.
It happened as the injured man was walking with friends along Avalon Road, St George, Bristol, at about 10.45pm on Saturday 19 November 2022.
A man approached the victim and, after a brief exchange of words, punched him in the face before walking away.
The man in the picture was in the area at around the time and we’d like to speak to him. He’s described as of mixed ethnic appearance, in his early to mid-30s, about 6ft 1in tall with shaven hair. He was wearing grey bottoms and a long dark-coloured padded coat.
We’d also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage or any other information which could help the investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222278960, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.