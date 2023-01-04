Appeal following fatal collision on A371 – Shepton Mallet

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman tragically died in a collision earlier today (Wednesday 4 January).

Officers were called to the A371 at Arthurs Bridge, in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet at around 8am following a two-vehicle collision.

Sadly, a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with her family at this time, who are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out. It has since been reopened.

We are now appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area, or anyone with relevant footage, to contact 101 and quote reference 5223001826.