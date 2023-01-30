Appeal following racially aggravated assault in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man following a racially aggravated assault in Bristol.

Officers would like to speak to this man (pictured) as they believe he has information which may aid their investigation.

He is described as a white man, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, brown hair. He is shown wearing a grey sweatshirt and black trousers.

Officers are investigating the incident which happened at the Black Cat Pub, in West Street, Bedminster, at around 10pm on Sunday 15 January.

The victim was called racist names throughout the evening by an unknown man. He was then followed into the restrooms and assaulted.

The victim sustained cuts to his face and a swollen, bruised eye.