Appeal following sexual assault in Portishead

We are appealing for witnesses after a man sexually assaulted a teenager.

Officers were called to Hallets Way, in Portishead, on Tuesday 10 January at around 3.20pm when a college-aged girl was sexually assaulted by touching.

The man is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with grey/blue eyes.

The offender was wearing grey joggers, a black Goose Canada coat with a fluffy hood and a balaclava.

Neighbourhood policing Sgt Marc Stephens said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area that night and saw something, or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.”