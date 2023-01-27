Appeal for CCTV following burglaries in Weston-super-Mare
We are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a high-value burglary in Weston-super-Mare.
Between Sunday 4 December and Tuesday 3 January, unknown suspects have broken into a property in Milton Brow and made off with a number of items.
Items stolen included a 65” TV, a Sony VR headset, a new generation Apple iPad, gold and silver jewellery and some cash.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223001537, or complete our online appeals form.