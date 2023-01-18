Appeal for dashcam after fatal collision – Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Bristol yesterday.

Officers were called to West Lane, in Felton, at around 8.30am yesterday (Tuesday 17 December) following a collision involving two vehicles.

Sadly, a man in his 70s has died at the scene. Our thoughts are with the family at this time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

A woman was taken to hospital with potential life-changing injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

If you were in the area and have yet to speak to police, or have relevant footage, please contact 101 and quote reference number 5223012392.