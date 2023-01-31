Appeal to find key witness who came to teen’s aid – Frome

We are looking for a woman who came to the aid of a teenager in Frome.

We are looking for a woman called Sarah who helped a secondary school-aged girl who she saw crying near Catherine Hill in Frome on Wednesday 20 July last year.

The woman is described as white, with blonde hair, of slim build, around 5ft 5ins tall and in her mid-30s. She was driving a red Fiat and said she worked as a therapist.

The Good Samaritan had spoken to the girl and accompanied her to her destination before continuing on her way.

We would like to speak to her about what she may have seen that day, as well as thank her for her kind action.

This is as part of an ongoing investigation into controlling and coercive behaviour, for which one man has been arrested and released on police bail.