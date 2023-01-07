Arrest after assault on police officer – Bristol

A man has been arrested following an assault on a police officer in Bristol.

At approximately 3am this morning (Saturday 7 January), an officer stopped a vehicle in Tyndalls Park Road.

The officer attempted to search the driver of the car, but the man resisted and assaulted him.

The extent of the officer’s injuries has not yet been confirmed, but we believe the officer has sustained a suspected broken nose, requiring assessment at hospital today. Senior officers are making contact with him and his family to provide as much welfare and support as we can.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and a drug-related offence. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.