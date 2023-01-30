Arrest made after death of man in Bristol

Detectives are investigating after a man died at a house in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the address in Gatcombe Road just before 3am today, Monday 30 January.

A man was found with injuries and sadly, despite treatment from the ambulance service, died at the scene.

Efforts to locate the man’s next of kin are ongoing as we look to inform them of his death as soon as we can.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Inspector Tola Munro said: “We’re working hard to establish the full circumstances which led to this man’s death and while our inquiry is at a very early stage, we’re confident this is an isolated incident between two people known to each other.

“Specialist crime scene investigators will be carrying out a forensic examination of the property and a cordon will be in place while this is being done.

“The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while we complete the examination of the flat and other initial enquiries.”

Insp Munro added: “An incident of this nature is always shocking and I appreciate people may be worried by it.

“Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area and anyone with concerns is encouraged to approach them.”

Anyone with information which could help our investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5223023066.