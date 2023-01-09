CCTV appeal after criminal damage at betting shop

Do you recognise this man who we want to speak to him about an incident at a betting shop in Stapleton Road, in Bristol?

A man was reported to have been verbally abusive to a staff member and caused damage to several slot machines at approximately 5.15-5.25pm on Tuesday 6 December.

The suspect is described as a white male and aged in his 30s or 40s. He was with a second man at the time of the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone who knows the man seen on CCTV, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222292480 or complete the online form below.