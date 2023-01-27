CCTV appeal assault at Bristol bar

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man following an incident at a Bristol bar.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV has information about an incident in which someone was punched at BSB Sports Bar, on the waterfront.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Friday 9 December when an unknown man punched the victim in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The 25-year-old victim fell to the ground and sustained a significant head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged to recover at home.

The man (pictured) officers would like to speak to is white, aged 30-40 years old, around 6ft tall, of large build with short, brown hair, with short facial stubble.

He is shown wearing a light-coloured hoodie with a black zip down the front, dark skinny jeans and black trainers with white accents.

If you have any information or can help us identify the man pictured, please call us.