CCTV appeal following altercation outside Bristol nightclub
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.
At around 3.15am on Saturday 1 October, a group of men had an altercation outside of MBARGOS, in the Clifton Triangle.
One man punched another in the face twice, resulting in the victim to lose consciousness.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.
The subject is described as being around 20-25 years old, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair. He is wearing slim black jeans and a black jumper.
If you have any information, or can identify the man in the footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222236140.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.