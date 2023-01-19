CCTV appeal following altercation outside Bristol nightclub

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

At around 3.15am on Saturday 1 October, a group of men had an altercation outside of MBARGOS, in the Clifton Triangle.

One man punched another in the face twice, resulting in the victim to lose consciousness.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

CCTV showing the man we would like to speak to on the left.

We believe the man in the CCTV has information about an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub.

The subject is described as being around 20-25 years old, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair. He is wearing slim black jeans and a black jumper.

If you have any information, or can identify the man in the footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222236140.