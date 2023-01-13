CCTV appeal following assault in Bristol bar

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men.

We are investigating after an altercation at BSB, along Bristol’s Water Front, on Monday 18 October 2021.

The incident happened at around 12.40am when the victim, a man in his 30s, was punched in the face during an unprovoked attack.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV (link below) may have information which can aid in their investigation and appeal for the public’s help in identifying them.

Officer in the case, PC Thomas Woodrow, said: “We have carried out an investigation and interviewed a 42-year-old man.

“We have sought advice from CPS in September last year, who have since requested us to carry out further enquiries.

“We would like to speak to these men about the incident which led to the victim sustaining multiple fractures to his jaw and requiring hospital treatment.

“If you have any information, or can identify the people in the CCTV, please call 101 and quote reference 5221244755.”