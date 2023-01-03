CCTV appeal following burglary from student accommodation
Can you help officers identify these two men they would like to speak following a burglary?
We would like the public’s help to find the men (pictured) as we believe they have information which could aid our investigation.
On Friday 25 November at around 7pm, two unknown men entered a student accommodation block in Unity Street, Bristol, and stole parcels from behind the reception area.
The offenders then left the building through the Gardiner Haskins Store.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222283457, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.