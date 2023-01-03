CCTV appeal following burglary from student accommodation

Can you help officers identify these two men they would like to speak following a burglary?

We would like the public’s help to find the men (pictured) as we believe they have information which could aid our investigation.

On Friday 25 November at around 7pm, two unknown men entered a student accommodation block in Unity Street, Bristol, and stole parcels from behind the reception area.

The offenders then left the building through the Gardiner Haskins Store.