CCTV appeal following Cabot Circus robbery

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men.

We would like to speak to them as we believe they have information about a robbery in Cabot Circus, in Bristol, last year.

The men in the images are described as wearing black/dark clothing and jogging bottoms.

On 7 April, at around 4.30am, the two victims met a group of unknown men at the fountains in Bristol who they walked with through the town centre.

Once at Cabot Circus, one of the men borrowed one of the victim’s phone and then refused to return it.

When the victims confronted the offenders, they were threatened with a bladed article.

One of the victims was then punched multiple times, resulting in a broken jaw and lasting nerve damage. The other was punched in the stomach.

The offenders made off with an iPhone and a TAG Heuer watch.

If you have any information, or can identify the men in the photos, please call us.