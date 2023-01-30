CCTV appeal issued after assault in Taunton

We’re releasing CCTV footage showing a man we want to identify in connection with an assault in Taunton.

A woman in her sixties, who uses a wheelchair, had alcohol thrown over her outside a pub in the Goodlands Lane area of the town, at about 9.10pm on Saturday 24 September. She was also verbally abused.

We want to identify the man in the footage in connection with this offence.

We also believe there was another man, and a woman, outside the premises at the time, who may have important information to assist our investigation. The man is described as white, in his mid-twenties, of average height and medium build, with ginger hair.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV, or witnessed this incident, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222230923.