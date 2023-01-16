CCTV appeal to identify man with dog after robbery in Bristol

Officers investigating a robbery in Bristol are hoping the release of CCTV footage will help them progress their enquiries.

We are seeking information about the identity of the man, seen walking a dog, who we want to speak to about an incident in Cheltenham Road.

An altercation is said to have occurred close to the arches between two men during the early hours of Friday 28 October.

Both men proceeded to walk along Cheltenham Road in the direction of the city centre, when one of them assaulted the other. It happened at about 12.50am close to the Winsley Road junction.

The offender knocked the victim to the ground. He then is reported to have kicked him on the floor and made off with the victim’s mobile phone.

He’s described as white, in his 40s, about 5ft 10ins, of large build, with short dark hair and a goatee.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was knocked unconscious in the assault.

He sustained injuries to his face and required treatment at hospital. He also experienced issues with his vision for a number of weeks.