CCTV appeal to seek witness in Bristol pub assault

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man following an assault in a Bristol pub.

Officers would like to speak to the man photographed as we believe he may have witnessed the incident which took place at The Anchor, in Gloucester Road, on Saturday 17 December.

At around 11.10pm, the victim was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack. They sustained a broken jaw, for which they received hospital treatment.

The man photographed is described as a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, with dark, curly hair. He is shown wearing dark clothing including a black t-shirt, black skinny jeans, and dark trainers.

If you have you any information about the incident or can help us identify the individual in the photo, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222301423.