CCTV released following phone shop burglary

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man following a burglary from a Bristol shop.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictures in the above image as we believe he has information which could aid our investigation into the burglary which happened on Monday 17 October.

At around 2.20am, three unknown men broke into the Coco Mobile shop, in Merchant Street, Stokes Croft, and stole multiple electrical items such as laptops, phones and tablets.

They also took two electric scooters before fleeing the scene.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary and has been released under investigation.

The man in the CCTV who we would like to speak to is described as a white man, aged between 25-30 years old, with short, black hair and a black beard.

He is shown wearing a dark green t-shirt, light grey jogging bottoms and grey and white shoes. He is carrying a small black bag and has a tattoo on his arm.

If you have any information, please call 101 and quote reference 5222249580.