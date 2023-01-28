Child hurt in collision with motorbike – Bristol

We’re seeking witnesses, dashcam footage and information after a child aged six suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a collision with a motorcycle on Wade Street, Bristol.

It happened just after 6pm today, Saturday 28 January, near Wade Street’s junctions with Wellington Road and River Street.

Wade Street is closed between the A420 Lawfords Gate and the A4032 Newfoundland Circus while collision investigators examine the scene and initial enquiries are carried out.

The child has gone to hospital and their next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist family liaison officers. Our thoughts are with them.

It’s believed a rider and pillion passenger, both wearing helmets, were on the motorbike. They did not stop after the collision.

If you saw what happened or have any dashcam or other footage which could help, please contact us

.