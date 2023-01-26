Dashcam appeal after fail to stop collision in Banwell

Did you witness a collision in Banwell where a van driver failed to stop?

A pedestrian was injured in a collision involving a van in Knightcott Road at approximately 5.45pm on Wednesday 18 January. It happened near the junction with Knightcott Park.

The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – sustained several injuries, including a broken arm, and required hospital treatment in Bristol. He was discharged a few days later.

A 27-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man have been arrested in connection with our enquiries. Both have been released under investigation.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, are ongoing.

Witnesses, or any motorist with dashcam footage from the time of the collision, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223013970.