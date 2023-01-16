Dashcam appeal following Ilminster collision
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between a van and a pedestrian.
Officers are investigating after the collision on Tuesday 10 January at around 5.15pm on Station Road, in Ilminster, outside the Spar shop and garage.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital with leg and head injuries. They are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
If you were in the area and witnessed anything, or have dashcam footage of the collision, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223007414, or complete our online appeals form.