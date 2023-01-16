Dashcam appeal following Ilminster collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

Officers are investigating after the collision on Tuesday 10 January at around 5.15pm on Station Road, in Ilminster, outside the Spar shop and garage.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital with leg and head injuries. They are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

If you were in the area and witnessed anything, or have dashcam footage of the collision, please contact us.